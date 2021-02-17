Keith Lee could miss WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

There could be more changes at WWE Elimination Chamber on the way, as it has been said that RAW Superstar Keith Lee may be forced to miss the event.

Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that the former NXT Champion could miss the Triple Threat match for the WWE United States Championship originally set for Sunday.

On the go-home episode of RAW last night, Keith Lee was absent, while Riddle and Bobby Lashley continued the feud. The commentary team mentioned it was due to injuries that he had suffered the week before.

WWE is yet to update the match card for this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Keith Lee was originally set to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a Triple Threat match, but these plans could change. The match could even be postponed if the reports are indeed true.

There could be many updates to the original plans for Elimination Chamber. Lacey Evans, originally scheduled to face Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship, recently announced her pregnancy.

Keith Lee has been in big feuds on the WWE main roster

After a successful run on the independent wrestling scene, Keith Lee joined WWE in 2018. Lee began his WWE career as an NXT Superstar, and made his television debut by defeating Marcel Barthel.

Keith Lee became a breakout star in NXT in late 2019. He was on the winning team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and had a standout performance at Survivor Series on the same weekend.

In January 2020, Keith Lee became the NXT North American Champion after defeating Roderick Strong. In the summer of 2020, Keith Lee became the first star to hold both the NXT Championship and the North American title after beating Adam Cole at the Great American Bash. He later relinquished the North American Championship to create more opportunities for his fellow NXT stars.

After Keith Lee lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, the star moved to RAW. On RAW, Lee has feuded with Randy Orton, Braun Strowman and most recently, Bobby Lashley.