WWE Superstar Keith Lee's match against Randy Orton at Payback 2020 surprisingly ended with a quick victory for the former NXT Champion. The finish to the match was quite shocking, and their match was quite short. In fact, Lee didn't even use his finisher to overcome one of the most dominant WWE Superstars today.

Keith Lee made his main roster debut on RAW's go home-show before Payback 2020. He immediately found himself face-to-face with Randy Orton and the two locked horns last week. However, Lee's debut match against The Viper was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

An agitated Orton then went on to viciously attack the WWE Champion, sending the latter away for medical help. Keith Lee admitted that he wasn't very happy about McIntyre interfering in his first match on RAW, but he understood his friend's position. Hence, he wanted to face Randy Orton at Payback 2020 to make the latter pay for his actions.

While this match was quite short, Randy Orton was at his usual best when it came down to the selling. This particular encounter will play a huge role in establishing Keith Lee as a top Superstar on the red brand, and Randy Orton deserves a lot of credit for that.

In fact, the match forced AEW Superstar Cash Wheeler to comment on how good Randy Orton is inside the ring.

Pisses me off how good Randy is. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 31, 2020

Keith Lee vs Randy Orton at WWE Payback 2020

After their previous match ended in no-contest, Keith Lee and Randy Orton locked horns in a short match at WWE Payback 2020. Orton attacked Lee with a series of chops as he continued to demand more respect.

Keith Lee managed to turn things around, but Orton still had control over the match. The latter then started to set up an RKO, but Lee countered with a Spirit Bomb and pinned 'The Legend Killer'.

This was the shortest match of the night, and it was quite shocking to see Lee pin Orton in a clean manner despite the fact that the latter is most dominant heels in the entire business today. The Payback 2020 match, however, did its part in solidifying a promising start for Keith Lee on the main roster.