Keith Lee has not been released by WWE - Reports

Keith Lee hasn't been seen on WWE television for quite a while now. The former NXT Champion was last seen on Monday Night RAW, close to three months ago. This has left many wondering what the future holds for the colossal superstar.

Rumors have been floating around recently that WWE had released Keith Lee. This rumor came fresh off of the news that WWE had released multiple NXT Superstars, including Alexander Wolfe and Velveteen Dream.

The WWE Universe was left panicked, wondering if the rumor was true and if Lee had been let go.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that WWE officials and talent have confirmed that Keith Lee has not been released.

WWE officials and talent have both confirmed to me that Keith Lee has not been released, debunking a vague rumor that was gaining steam this afternoon. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 24, 2021

The rumors were gaining rapid attention, considering WWE's recent history with talent releases. The company has released 21 superstars in the past four months, including top talent like Andrade, Samoa Joe and Mickie James.

Keith Lee has been sidelined since February due to an injury. There is still no telling when fans can expect to see him return to the ring. Hopefully he has a swift recovery and returns soon.

Keith Lee is not sure what his WWE future holds

Despite being considered a top star, and a possible future face of WWE, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding Keith Lee's future with the company. Since moving to the main roster from NXT, Keith Lee's run has been lackluster, to say the least.

The former NXT Champion himself commented on his future via Twitter, answering a fan who asked what is next for him.

Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend. https://t.co/jINQnovu66 — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 23, 2021

It is believed that prior to his injury, Keith Lee was being touted as the next United States Champion backstage. Many expected him to be the one to take the title from Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately, injuries derailed those plans.

Lee still has a lot to offer WWE. It would be great to see him make an emphatic return to the squared circle once he is ready. Hopefully he can pick up from where he left off once he returns.