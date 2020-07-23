Keith Lee relinquishes a title on NXT, William Regal makes a big announcement

This week's episode of NXT opened with Keith Lee relinquishing the NXT North American Championship. The 'selfless' Lee addressed his historic win against Adam Cole before stating that he would continue to defend the NXT Championship.

While it wasn't an easy decision to make, Lee explained that he does not intend on preventing anyone from having the same opportunities that he had, which is why he was relinquishing the NXT North American title.

"I'll be relinquishing the North American Championship. It's not an easy decision, but it's an effort to make sure that other people get the same opportunities that I had and with the caveat that as many people as possible have an opportunity to win this Championship.

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship... but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle."



The show then cut to William Regal, who said the Keith Lee's gesture was 'wonderful and noble.' The NXT General Manager then announced that starting tonight; there would be a series of Triple Threat matches to determine the new the North American Champion.

The winners of the Triple Threat matches will go on to face each other in a Ladders match at NXT Takeover: 30 on August 22nd, a match that would crown the next NXT North American Champion.

Keith Lee's historic double title reign comes to an abrupt end

Keith Lee and Adam Cole's 'Winner Takes All' showdown was the main event of the second night of NXT Great American Bash.

Despite a spoiler of the finish being leaked before the match, the main event thankfully delivered. It was a classic title bout that ended the longest NXT Championship reign in the company's history.

Lee became the North American Champion after he defeated Roderick Strong on the episode of NXT on January 22nd.

During his reign, Keith Lee successfully defended the title against the likes of Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

The Limitless Era of the North American Championship comes to an end at the 182-day mark, and the focus now shifts on crowning the new champion.

Keith Lee is expected to feud with Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship while WWE books a series of Triple Threat encounters to push the North American title storyline forward.

The first Triple Threat match was announced for tonight between Roderick strong, Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed and more matches should happen in the weeks to follow.