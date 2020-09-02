Keith Lee headed into this week's episode of Monday Night RAW on the back of a huge win over Randy Orton from WWE Payback. Riding at an all-time high momentum, Keith Lee had the opportunity to become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship this past Monday but, in order to achieve so, the former NXT Champion had to go through two matches.

The first match turned out to be against Dolph Ziggler in a singles bout, with the winner qualifying for a Triple Threat Match #1 Contender's Match. While Keith Lee was victorious over The Showoff, he failed to prevail over Randy Orton and Seth Rollins, later in the night, as The Viper once again earned a shot at the WWE Championship.

In the aftermath of his win over Dolph Ziggler though, Keith Lee was asked on Twitter by a fan if he had used the popular Tour of the Islands move, which is the finishing maneuver of New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring Of Honor Superstar Jeff Cobb. Responding to the claims on Twitter, Keith Lee noted that Jeff Cobb's slam goes the other direction and has a full stop to it.

The former NXT Champion also added that he would never steal "his boy" Cobb's move and calls his actual move the "Jeff Brown Slam". Keith Lee further explained that Jeff Brown is a former wrestler from his own home state of Texas and the WWE Superstar has always been a fan of his. Lee concluded his message by claiming that he started using the move once Brown had retired from wrestling.

Here is what Keith Lee wrote:

Nah boss lol. Cobbzilla's slam goes the other direction and has a full stop. I'd never steal my boy's move. I call it that the #JeffBrownSlam.



He's a former wrestler in TX. He used it when I first started. I was always a fan so when he retired, I started using it to pay homage. https://t.co/3Wqfyh3kB7 — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 1, 2020

Lee's response also caught the attention of Jeff Cobb, who shared mutual respect with the former NXT Champion:

And that’s why you are one of my favorites....... even if you are pouncing next or spirit bombing me..... or any physicality towards me ❤️❤️🤙🏽🤙🏽 — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) September 1, 2020

What could be next in store for Keith Lee?

Prior to his recent call-up to the WWE main roster, Keith Lee lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross and was immediately called up to the main roster. Upon his move to RAW, Keith Lee immediately engaged himself in a feud against Randy Orton, whom he even defeated clean at WWE Payback.

Lee is expected to receive quite the push on RAW and could transition himself into a main event player within the next few months. The former WWE NXT Champion could easily be in the WWE Title picture and compete against all the big guns on the main roster.