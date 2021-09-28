Keith Lee returns to WWE RAW, debuts new name and character

Keith Lee made his return to WWE tonight on Monday Night RAW, and it was confirmed that he is now known as Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

The former NXT Champion accepted the open challenge that was laid down by Akira Tozawa moments after he was unable to capture the 24/7 Championship from Reggie.

Lee's music hit and he was able to dispose of his opponent in a matter of seconds, with Tozawa failing to land any kind of offense.

After throwing Tozawa across the ring, The Big Bang Catastrophy signaled the victory for the star, who is seemingly working now as a heel.

Throughout the short match, WWE's commentary team made it clear that Lee's name was now "Bearcat" and mentioned it several times, whilst Lee himself had it written across the back of his wrestling tights.

Keith Lee is making a comeback in WWE after a tough year

Keith Lee has recently been working dark matches ahead of Monday Night RAW, seemingly adapting to his new character on WWE TV.

A few weeks ago, Lee sent out a video where he revealed that it's been a rough year for him off-screen after battling COVID-19 and a health condition that could have had dire consequences.

Despite the issues, the former NXT Champion has been able to continue to wrestle on WWE TV when needed and could be one of the stars drafted this coming week as part of the Draft.

Lee has always been a fan favorite and was known as "Limitless" before his latest repackaging. It will be interesting to see how Lee changes as a heel on RAW in the coming months.

Lee is currently working on RAW, but as noted, this could change in a few days time when the company presents their annual draft.

What are your thoughts on Keith Lee's new avatar? Do you think it would be successful? Let us know in the comments section.

