Keith Lee reveals what he's doing to "keep the people I work for happy"

Keith Lee has had a fantastic 2020 in WWE, becoming a double champion in NXT, first winning the North American Championship and then the NXT Championship. Lee also impressed in the brief time he spent in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

After winning the two titles, he was called up to the main roster, debuting on the RAW after SummerSlam. Fans of Keith Lee were pleased that he got called up, but they were unhappy with a few things about his character on the main roster. They disliked his entrance music as well as the ring gear that he was given for his WWE main roster debut. While both have been changed, Keith Lee is still not happy about one aspect of his ring gear.

Keith Lee not happy about one aspect of his ring gear in WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Keith Lee stated that he is very happy with the music that he has in WWE currently and that he wants to just make "one little tweak". He said that his ring gear is similar to what he wore on NXT, but that he has to wear a top, which he is not a fan of. He said that he wants to keep the people he works for happy.

"As far as gear goes, my gear is the same as NXT except I have to wear a top right now. Is that my choice? No. But I do what I need to do in order to also keep the people I work for happy. At some point, I will get so big that it won’t matter what other people want because Keith Lee knows what’s best. Someone will figure that out at some point, and then I won’t be wearing a top anymore. Until then, I have no problem with this."

It's quite clear that WWE have high hopes for Keith Lee as he was quickly thrown into a feud with Randy Orton and wrestled Drew McIntyre upon his call up to the main roster, and was also a part of RAW's Survivor Series team.