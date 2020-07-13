Keith Lee reveals what he told Adam Cole after ending his historic 403-day long run as NXT Champion

Here is what happened after the Great American Bash went off air.

Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion.

Keith Lee

Keith Lee and Adam Cole gave the fans a match to remember on the second night of the Great American Bash. In the first-ever NXT rendition of the iconic PPV, Keith Lee managed to beat Adam Cole and become the new NXT Champion.

Adam Cole put his title on the line at Great American Bash against the North American Champion Keith Lee. The match had a 'winner take all' stipulation with both the titles on the line.

Keith Lee became the first man in WWE NXT history to hold the NXT Championship as well as the North American Championship at the same time. While the former NXT Champion Adam Cole has also held the North American Championship, he never held the two belts at the same time.

What did Keith Lee tell Adam Cole after their match?

After a spectacular match, Keith Lee celebrated in the ring. However, while he celebrated, Adam Cole sat in the corner of the ring. Speaking to Bleacher Report, The NXT Champion talked about his conversation with Adam Cole after the match.

''It wasn’t on air, obviously, but there was just a moment after all the celebration, the pyro I wasn’t expecting, the confetti and all this crazy stuff and I’m all covered. I look down and I see him still in the corner. That guy is awesome. In that moment, I had to tell him that he gained a new level of respect from me. I shook his hand and that was the first conversation I had.''

Keith Lee also spoke about what the absence of a crowd means for him. Lee admitted that while he misses the live audience, it wasn't a factor for him during his match with Adam Cole. The reason for that is because he was too focused on his match that he did not have time to pay attention to the surroundings.

"Dude, I was locked in. It didn't matter who was there and who wasn't there. Adam Cole is someone you give respect to when you're in the ring and he commands it. You can feel it in his aura when he steps in the ring, and if you're not there to do battle, you're probably going to get stomped on."