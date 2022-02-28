Keith Lee on how he handled the situation of his WWE release

Current AEW star Keith Lee spoke about how he handled his emotions after being released from WWE.

Lee was released by WWE at the beginning of November 2021. After developing himself into a real threat in NXT for two years, Lee made his main roster debut right after SummerSlam 2020. The former NXT North American Champion wasn't fully utilized, and there've been multiple reports about his attitude problems leading to his downfall.

The Limitless One recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and said he was very calm after being released from WWE. Lee was confident in his abilities and had a clear idea of how to move forward:

“I think that when it happened, I was extremely calm. I don’t think that It was because I had any sort of plan. It was more so that I had a lot of confidence, and even with sudden changes occurring and things of that sort, I was confident that one way or another, I'd figure out what I needed to do to move forward and continue doing what I love to do.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Keith Lee's time in WWE ended due to backstage issues

American wrestling journalist Wade Keller reported that Keith Lee's attitude problems were the main cause of his downfall in WWE.

During a PWTorch audio show, Keller explained Lee's career didn't move in the right direction. He highlighted people who've spoken up about his attitude issues have no intentions of hurting or affecting his career:

"Number two, all this predates COVID and what he went through, including the attitude issues that were going on that I heard about in NXT. I’m not making up the fact that Keith Lee did himself in through his own actions for years in the WWE system. His career has not gone the way it should for reasons I’ve conveyed from what other people have told me who are not out to get him, and there’s no incentive for them to say anything bad about him." (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

