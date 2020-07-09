Keith Lee talks about leaked spoilers of his ‘Champion vs Champion’ match against Adam Cole

Keith Lee opened up about leaked spoilers of his match ahead of the Great American Bash Night Two.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee has stated that he is not upset about spoilers being leaked of his ‘Champion vs. Champion’ winner-takes-all match against Adam Cole at Great American Bash night two.

Keith Lee: "For the people that don’t want that potential spoiler or whatever, it’s not fun for them.



"To me, it shows me how uncool some people can be, but you don’t really know what’s happening until it happens and that’s just the truth of the matter."https://t.co/lyXpg5dqdH — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 8, 2020

In an interview with Alex McCarthy on talkSPORT, Lee stated that he is not concerned about the leaks as the viewers can only be certain about something after watching it on air.

“Not at all [upset], man. When you think about it, as you say ‘apparent leaks’, look, at the end of the day the only way someone knows what happens is when it airs,” Keith Lee said.

However, Keith Lee also added that he felt sad for the people who were upset about spoilers being leaked since it ruined the fun for them. He then reiterated that the actual truth could only be known after it is displayed on TV.

“For those people that think that they’ve unloaded some big mystery or something is one thing, but the only thing that makes me sad in the scenario is how many of them are trying to ruin it for other people, because there is the potential for it.

“To me, it shows me how uncool some people can be, but at the end of the day, you don’t really know what’s happening until it happens and that’s just the truth of the matter.”

A few days ago, Saurav Gurjar, one-half of Indus Sher, posted a photo on his Instagram story, which seemingly revealed the winner of the ‘Champions vs. Champions’ match.

Nevertheless, Keith Lee’s insistence on watching the show to know the full truth is perhaps an indication of some twist that may not have been picked up by the photo.

And that should prompt the fans to watch the show.