Kelly Kelly promises to compete in more Royal Rumble matches

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has promised to return for more Royal Rumble matches in the future.

Over the years, the Royal Rumble has become a stage of surprising debuts and one-off returns. The event's titular match often sees the superstars of yesterday appear to the shock and delight of the WWE Universe.

Kelly Kelly made her third appearance as a Royal Rumble entrant at the 2022 edition, which took place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The former WWE Superstar entered at the 4th spot but was quickly eliminated by former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the 35-year-old stated that she enjoys competing in rumble matches. She also said that she is open to more appearances at future editions:

“I love coming back for The Rumble. So yeah, definitely. More Royal Rumbles in the future." - she said. (H/T - Fightful)

Vince McMahon on why Kelly Kelly could not become a heel

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once told Kelly that she could not become a heel due to not having a "bad guy face."

Over her six-year run with WWE, the former Divas Champion played the role of a babyface. In a recent appearance on The Asylum Wrestling Store, she recalled a time when she went to Vince McMahon to see if she could don a heel character:

"I did [want to be a heel]. I really did and I remember I went to Vince McMahon’s office one day because I was like, ‘Let me ask him what he thinks about me being a bad guy’ and he was like, ‘First off, let me see your bad guy face,’ and I tried to have this mean look and after like two seconds, I started laughing. He’s like, ‘That’s exactly why you could never be a bad guy. Have a good day Kelly, you’re good.’ That was the one and only time I ever tried and then I just left it alone." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Kelly Kelly kicked off her WWE career in 2006 and remained with the company until 2012. She has made sporadic appearances since, but has also recently delved into television and film acting.

At only 35 years old, Kelly is still in her prime, but whether she chooses to return to wrestling in the future remains to be seen.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell