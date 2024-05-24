Kelly Kelly speaks on Jade Cargil's current WWE run; potential match with former AEW star

Former WWE superstar Kelly Kelly recently praised Jade Cargill for the latter's success on the main roster. Kelly even discussed a potential matchup between herself and the former AEW star.

In an appearance on "Threads with Mackenzie Mitchell," Kelly was asked which current WWE superstar had the best look. The former Divas Champion chose Cargill, who made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I have just started watching Jade [Cargill], and I didn't really in AEW. But now that she's in WWE, I'm looking at her looks. I'm like, 'That's what I would be doing if I were still wrestling!' I just feel like her gear is just like very reminiscent of the Sparkles and like the glass. It's just cool!" Kelly said. [7:40 - 8:01]

Regarding a potential feud with Jade Cargill in WWE, the former champion said it would be "really cool" if it happened. The 37-year-old has not had a singles match since August 2012.

However, Kelly Kelly has made sporadic appearances over the years, with her last one being as an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

How did WWE discover Kelly Kelly?

Kelly Kelly was born and raised in Florida. She became a model at the age of 17 and began competing in bikini contests. The former Divas Champion was noticed by a WWE affiliate, who recruited her to become a superstar when she was 19.

"I'm going out every weekend in front of hundreds of people doing bikini contests, so that kind of built the confidence up for sure. That's how I got found, too. I was doing Venus swimwear. I was doing the catalogs and stuff, and they [WWE] had seen my picture. And they were like, 'We love her look and call me!' and they were like, 'Does she have any interest in becoming a wrestler?'" Kelly said. [18:42 - 19:08 in the video above]

Kelly Kelly was signed to a contract in May 2006 and began working in ECW a month later. She won the Divas Championship in 2011 and was released from her contract in September 2012.