Kelly Kelly names two WWE stars as her dream opponents

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly recently talked about facing Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Kelly Kelly (a.k.a.) Barbie Blank was one of the most popular divas of the PG Era. After working with WWE for over six years, she won the Divas Championship. She later retired from wrestling but made sporadic appearances for the company.

In a recent interview with Dropkick Podcast, Kelly opened up about her Royal Rumble return:

"I always love coming back for the Royal Rumble. This is my third one but this one is different. It was really cool to be in the ring with Sasha and Tamina and have that moment. I've always wanted to work with Sasha so it was really cool to be able to do that."

When asked about her dream opponent, Kelly had two superstars in mind.

"Either Sasha or Charlotte Flair for sure."

It will be interesting to see how the dream match scenario will work as Sasha Banks is currently suspended for her walkout with Naomi and Charlotte has taken time off after her battle with Ronda Rousey.

Kelly Kelly talks about her favourite opponents

Kelly Kelly initially broke into WWE and began working for ECW. She later climbed her ranks as she became a staple on RAW. In the final days of her career, she won the WWE Divas Championship.

After leaving the company, she became a social media influencer and made several sporadic appearances with the company. In the same interview, she talks about her favourite opponents while she was on the road:

"I had so many. I loved working with Layla, Candice Michelle, Maryse, Beth Pheonix, Michelle McCool, and Eve. The list goes on and on. I've been very lucky to work with some amazing women."

Kelly was fortunate to work with several legends in the industry when she started. The 35-year-old has worked on various films and television shows and also won the 24/7 championship on an episode of RAW.

