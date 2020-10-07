Ken Anderson on who he would like to feud with in NWA

On UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE United States Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Ken Anderson took part in a live Q&A.

Ken Anderson fka Mr. Kennedy answered several fans questions about his WWE departure, his thoughts on signing with AEW, how it was working Eddie Guerrero's last match, what it was like working with The Brothers of Destruction, and more.

Currently, Ken Anderson, alongside former WWE and TNA star Shawn Daivari, runs a professional wrestling school called The Academy. Anderson is also a boxing announcer, but in professional wrestling, he was with NWA before COVID-19.

Ken Anderson wants to face Nick Aldis in NWA

Ken Anderson made his debut in NWA on NWA Powerrr September 30th, 2019, teaming with Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis as they defeated James Storm and The Wildcards. During UnSkripted, Mr. Anderson was asked who he would like to feud within NWA.

Anderson: "Nick Aldis. I think I've worked one match with Nick, no two, two actually. I ran a show in the Twin Cities two-three years ago and Nick was my opponent, and I think one other time in TNA.

Nick is a guy who has improved so much in the last five years. He's the real deal. I would love to see what we could do."

Advertisement

With NWA having new talent with an old school professional wrestling feel, a feud between Nick Aldis and Ken Anderson for the NWA Heavyweight Championship would make for an excellent rivalry. Imagine Ken Anderson, with his attitude from his time in TNA, cutting a promo in the ring with the NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Let us know in the comment section if you would like to see Mr. Anderson feud with the NWA Champion Nick Aldis.