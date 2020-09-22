Ken Shamrock gives his honest opinion of RAW Underground

MMA legend and former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently a guest on The Dropkick Podcast. During his appearance, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up about his thoughts on RAW Underground and more.

Ken Shamrock's thoughts on RAW Underground

Who remembers this? The Bulldog headbutted me, hit me with a chair and poured a can of dog food over me.



I than threw a serious beatdown on the Bulldog, at that very moment multiple referees tried to contain the World's Most Dangerous Man, but failed! #HeSnapped #GetOuttaMyWay pic.twitter.com/ZErMumZcbR — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 17, 2020

During the show, Shamrock was asked about his thoughts on RAW Underground. Shamrock said that he liked the concept before going into further detail:

Yeah, I'll tell you the underground. I like it, I like the concept. when you think about what I said earlier about the pancrase organization, what we wanted to find out what wrestling would look like if it was real and that's what you have in the pancrase organization where I fought over there. That's what it looks like when you take wrestling and you turn it into a real fight and it's sharp. We had all kinds of champions coming out of pancrase into the UFC and they were winning championships there so the talent was there. It's funny how you look at that and think to yourself you know the thoughts that these wrestling fans have as far as what is real and isn't real is very very minor when it comes to pro wrestling When you think about what WWE is doing with The Underground they're going hey let's find out it's like if we can start doing these these these predetermined outcomes, but yet let's make it more physical. Let's make it more real. They're gonna find out the same thing we did over in japan that it's much much more exciting when you're watching a movie that you can't tell whether it's real or it's not real.

RAW Underground was introduced last month by the returning Shane McMahon. We have seen the concept evolve since then and despite the trepidatious reaction early on, a lot of fans are startiing to come around on the concept.

We not have Superstars like Dolph Ziggler and Erik compete in RAW Underground regularly. This week's RAW Underground saw the battle of the behemoths as Braun Strowman beat Dabba-Kato.