Ken Shamrock reveals what he really thinks of The Undertaker's retirement from WWE

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT star, Ken Shamrock, was recently interviewed by Digital Spy. During the interview, Shamrock talked about multiple topics, including one of the moments that everyone in wrestling has been talking about recently — the retirement of The Undertaker from WWE.

Ken Shamrock is one of the toughest men in the world of combat sports. Ken Shamrock's past has seen him involved in some of the toughest fights of all time against trained fighters. As a result of his Mixed Martial Arts background, during his time in WWE, Shamrock was known as "The World's Most Dangerous Man".

Ken Shamrock on The Undertaker's WWE retirement

It's obvious that despite being 56 years old, Shamrock has a very different idea about retiring and that's why he plans to avoid it for as long as possible. Talking about retirement, Ken Shamrock revealed that he planned to never retire if possible.

"What happens when you start laying back and enjoying life? You get depressed, you start getting old and you start dying."

"So, for me, my mindset is to challenge myself every day to be better and to do more and so I'm going to do that. I'm going to live every single second of my life that I can and I'm going to compete at a high level for as long as I can and when that doesn't happen, I will challenge myself to do something else."

Ken Shamrock also talked about The Undertaker's retirement, saying that while he understood why The Undertaker had to retire, he did not see a time for retirement in his own future.

"I can understand, absolutely, but I don't see an ending. I don't want to see an ending, I deal with now and I'll deal with tomorrow. That is as far ahead as I will look.

"I don't think about my age. I don't think about, 'What if this happens? What if that happens?' I think about what I'm doing now and what I'm going to do tomorrow."

It appears that Ken Shamrock may be wrestling for a long time if he is able to continue in the ring.