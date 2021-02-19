"The Rock came up and started using it" - ex-WWE star says he owned "The Rock" ring name

Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock has revealed that he originally used and owned The Rock ring name before Dwayne Johnson used it in WWE. Shamrock said that WWE had to ask his permission to use The Rock name.

Ken Shamrock spent two years in WWE between 1997 and 1999, after his stint in Japan, as well as fighting in the UFC. After leaving WWE, he returned to fight in various MMA promotions while also wrestling in NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

In a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Shamrock said that he was called Ken "The Rock" Shamrock in UFC and that WWE had to get his approval. He said that The Rock didn't even know that it was an issue.

"You know what man? The Rock came up and started using it. Nobody even knew the issue at all. I didn’t because I was never kind of — I never liked that, right? Just like when they came up with the dolls that had the lion skin on it with the shorts on it, I owned that. They never asked me to do that, they didn’t ask to do that so therefore I own that, so I could’ve gotten all that too but you know what? I was fine with where I was at. It didn’t matter. So, and me and Rocky, we talked about it one time. He didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘Really!?’ I said, ‘Yeah. Don’t worry about it. No big deal.’ It’s like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything for that’ so it’s like, I’m known as The World’s Most Dangerous Man now." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Ken Shamrock and The Rock's feud in WWE

One of Ken Shamrock's most notable feuds during his brief WWE stint was against The Rock in 1998.

Shamrock and The Rock even competed in the King of the Ring's tournament final in 1998, which the former won.