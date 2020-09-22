Kurt Angle and Ken Shamrock have had some great matches in the WWE back in the day. The two were great Superstars that pushed each other and their opponents to their limits. Even though the two had a different approach to the sport, they put on some of the best matches in WWE history.

Ken Shamrock on a possible match against Kurt Angle

Ken Shamrock was on the DropKick Podcast earlier. On the show, the former WWE Superstar discussed RAW Underground. Ken Shamrock is an MMA specialist and had won many Championships in MMA promotions around the world.

Recently, Kurt Angle had posted a video of himself training, and he looked in great shape. During the show, Ken Shamrock also spoke about a potential match against Kurt Angle if the Olympic Hero was up for it in the future.

"Well that would be upto Kurt, right I mean like I have always entertained the idea for me and him to have a match but again I have the utmost respect for Kurt. I'm honored that he took that hold that I Invented along with everyone else right. I'm honored that they have been able to make that hold even more famous. That's never been an issue and I've expressed that to him when we've talked, but yeah the opportunity for me to get into the ring. Give the fans what they want, I know the fans want to see. I know I want, I know Kurt wants it. It's whether or not he's physically capable of being able to put in the training to be able to come in and do that match"

When asked about his retirement plans, Ken Shamrock said that he doesn't think of it as he believes the thought may slow him down. The MMA specialist also cited DC as an example and said that had he not had retirement in mind, he may have won his final match.

Kurt Angle had announced his retirement from Pro-Wrestling before WrestleMania 35. At the PPV, in his final match, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin.