Former manager reveals how he almost got into a fight with Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin recently revealed how a small misconception almost got him into a fight with Brock Lesnar.

Bolin has been credited with building many stars during his time in OVW before sending them to WWE. Bobby Lashley, John Cena, and Mark Henry are just some of the names that he helped during their early years and all of these three stars went on to become world champions.

However, Kenny Bolin has had his fair share of rather unfortunate interactions with other stars, including the time he once almost got into a fight with 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam review, Bolin had some interesting things to say regarding a number of topics.

He also revealed details of his altercation with Lesnar and how the two almost got into a fight due to a misconception.

"I went to hug his girlfriend, but I was so hot and sweaty, I didn't want her to touch me and she'd been in my house a 100 times," Bolin said. "Her and Brock came over and watched pay-per-views all the time . . . So I put my arms around, but I didn't wanna touch her because I'm wearing a silk shirt soaked in sweat and I didn't want her to touch me so I did the Hollywood kiss where I didn't touch her."

"Brock is walking through the ring. . . He's coming back to work with the ring crew and he says, 'Bolin, get your hands off my girlfriend.' I thought he was playing for the crowd because there's about 20-30 people. So I say 'Hey brother no problem.' and I'm just kind of playing along. He comes over and gets to my face and says "Don't you ever touch her again you mf'er". I said Brock 'What the hell is the matter with you man?' He says, 'Don't you ever touch her,'" said Kenny Bolin.

However, tensions cooled down after Sylvester Terkay was called to the situation and he got up in Lesnar's face before the latter left. Brock Lesnar apologized to Bolin later that night. You can listen to Kenny Bolin talk about the incident in depth around the 30-minute mark in the video below.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021

After Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar walked out to the ring after being away from WWE for over a year. The Beast Incarnate stepped inside the squared circle with Reigns before The Tribal Chief retreated.

After the pay-per-view went off the air, Lesnar repeatedly suplexed Cena and finished him off with an F5. What do you think is next for Brock Lesnar in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

