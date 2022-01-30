"I'd be surprised if she's not in it" - WWE Veteran explains why Asuka will return at the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Asuka was last seen at Money in the Bank last year when she was a part of the women's ladder match. However, respected veteran Kenny Bolin believes there is a strong possibility that we might see the empress of tomorrow make her return tonight at the Royal Rumble.

She was the winner of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 entering at 25 and eliminating Nikki Bella for the win. At the time, Asuka was undefeated and she went on to unsuccessfully challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest epsiodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what Bolin had to say regarding the Women's Royal Rumble match and who his pick is to win the entire thing:

"I definitely think [Sasha Banks] has got a shot. If Asuka returns- we didn't see any mentions of her tonight. Maybe they want that to be a surprise. I would be surprised if she's not in it. From what I'm hearing she's amped and ready and a great addition to it. She's my pick to win it. Sasha Banks would probably be my second pick and if Ronda Rousey shows up, they're not gonna bring Ronda Rousey in to lose the damn thing" [10:15 - 10:48]

Asuka has been rumored to be cleared for the Royal Rumble

A few days ago, Fightful Select reported that a number of performers backstage believed that the former RAW Women's Champion was going to return at the Royal Rumble.

Her presence in the Women's Royal Rumble match could prove to be a good surprise for the fans as most of the entrants have already been announced.

While the superstar hasn't been around for a while, her return could breathe new life into the WWE women's division as she could either revive old rivalries or bring intriguing fresh encounters.

