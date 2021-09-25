"5 foot 2 and a half and weighs about a 165 pounds" - wrestling veteran has some harsh words for 'The Demon' Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former OVW manager Kenny Bolin appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Extreme Rules prediction video to discuss the Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor encounter.

WWE Extreme Rules will be held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on September 26. Bolin previewed the entire match card for the PPV, sharing his picks for the event.

He mentioned that Roman Reigns was the clear favorite going into the main event of Extreme Rules, agreeing that the Demon still had an odd chance. However, Kenny mentioned that Balor was not a credible threat to Reigns due to the difference in stature between the two men.

He suggested that the Demon might resort to underhanded tactics like spitting the mist to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

“No, no. The Demon is 5 foot 2 and a half, and weighs about a 165 pounds. Demon or not, unless he's got some superpowers like fire coming out of his hands, or maybe he spits the mist or something, no. He's still a 5 foot two Demon and weighs about 165. I have Roman Reigns,” Bolin said.

Roman Reigns vs. 'The Demon' Finn Balor will be an Extreme Rules match

Finn Balor had a hard road to the main event picture on the blue brand. After John Cena replaced him at SummerSlam, Balor finally had his opportunity on the September 3 episode on SmackDown. However, during the matchup, a pre-match assault from the Usos and some shenanigans prevented 'The Prince' from reclaiming the title he never lost.

This Sunday, The Demon will try again to clinch the Universal title on the main event of Extreme Rules. The stakes for the match have been raised as WWE added the Extreme Rules stipulation for the encounter.

Who's your pick for the match - Roman Reigns or The Demon Finn Balor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

