"If I saw him in the back, I'd ask him to leave" - Veteran gets brutally honest on Logan Paul's WWE debut (Exclusive)

Logan Paul will compete at WrestleMania 38 as he teams up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The controversial social media personality expectably has a lot of heat heading into his tag team match.

Former OVW manager Kenny Bolin opened up about his issues with Logan Paul's foray into professional wrestling during Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania preview show.

Bolin, who was responsible for sending John Cena to WWE, bluntly stated that he would tell Logan Paul to leave if he saw him backstage at a wrestling show.

The former manager even quoted legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett while explaining why Logan Paul had no place in the professional wrestling business:

"I, once again, have absolutely no use for the guy. If I saw him in the back, I'd ask him to leave, you know. As Jerry Jarrett once said, people would knock on the door and say, 'Oh, Mr. Jarrett, I'd like to work for you; I'm in the business.' He says, 'Well, you might be in the business, but you're not in my business.' So that would be my conversation. You might be in a business; you're not in my business; please leave, is what I'd tell him if I saw him hanging around in the back," said Kenny Bolin. [27:25 - 27:48]

Kenny Bolin on the positive backstage reviews of Logan Paul's work

Logan Paul has appeared at multiple WWE shows to hype his WrestleMania angle, and people backstage feel that the YouTube star "gets it."

As revealed by Kenny Bolin, Jerry "The King" Lawler is one of the legends impressed by Paul's understanding of wrestling, and a few others have also liked the way he carries himself behind the scenes.

While Kenny wasn't too impressed with seeing Logan perform at WrestleMania, he realizes the importance of celebrity appearances during the social media era and how much mainstream attention it could garner for WWE.

"But, Lawler spoke highly of him, and a couple of other people that I talked to said that he kind of gets what they are doing. I haven't seen that from what I've been looking at, but if Lawler says he gets it, then again, he's a Cleveland boy. How much cr*p can Lawler talk on this guy? I don't get it. He had all that heat. I don't know why you would bring in anybody with that negative persona to them to your business. But in this day and era of YouTube views, as you were saying earlier, and streaming media, I guess they think he brings something to the table," Bolin revealed. [26:40 - 27:24]

What are your expectations from Logan Paul's debut match at WrestleMania 38? Could the social media sensation win the respect of wrestling fans with a well-rounded performance on his first in-ring outing? Sound off in the comments section.

