"I thought that derailed a lot of what they had done" - Wrestling veteran on Bianca Belair's booking (Exclusive)

Kenny Bolin recently spoke about how Bianca Belair was being booked in WWE.

The former OVW manager was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's prediction video for the Extreme Rules PPV. Extreme Rules will be emanating from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 26.

Kenny Bolin was critical of Bianca Belair's booking in the WWE. Bolin mentioned that losing the SmackDown Women's title to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds derailed a lot of momentum from Bianca's run as a top star in WWE:

“Yeah, I wasn't happy about that. I thought that derailed a lot of what they had done with Bianca I was not happy about that at all. but it ain't my company,” said Bolin.

Bolin also stated that he was a fan of Becky Lynch. He pointed out that Becky had improved considerably from her days in NXT.

“As much as I love Bianca I think she is the potential face of the women's division without a doubt, especially if there’s a couple of them but they aren’t gonna be around much anymore. Becky is pretty talented. I actually went back and watched some of her NXT stuff, and she has got a whole new thing going on from back in those days. So I'm a fan of The Man. I like what she does,” admitted Kenny Bolin.

Bolin predicted that Becky Lynch would be going over at Extreme Rules. The former OVW manager wants Bianca Belair to win the encounter but has a feeling the WWE will go with The Man at the pay-per-view:

“I want Bianca to win, but I just got a sneaking suspicion they are gonna give it to The Man,” Bolin admitted.

Bianca Belair will be out for retribution at Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch has always managed to get the better of the EST of WWE. She pinned Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and has since avoided a rematch with Bianca on the blue brand. The Man, in fact, ruined Bianca's homecoming last week when she floored the former women's champ with a Manhandle slam.

Extreme Rules will be Bianca's opportunity to exact revenge for the humiliating loss at SummerSlam and the ensuing verbal and physical assaults by the Man.

