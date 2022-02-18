"It's horrible" - Wrestling veteran blasts The Viking Raiders' current WWE gimmick (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Kenny Bolin has criticized The Viking Raiders and their gimmick, claiming no one gets excited to see them wrestle.

The tag team, comprised of Erik and Ivar, are currently scheduled to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at The Elimination Chamber.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's own Sid Pullar III about the upcoming premium live event, Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin stated that the Raiders have one of the "dumbest" gimmicks he has ever seen.

"You probably know I'm probably not a big a** fan of the Viking Raiders," said Bolin. "You know why? 'Cause every time I see a film of 'The Insurrection' I can picture the Viking Raiders leading the herd. They look like they'd be the lead two guys breaking down and beating up cops. So they might be nice guys, [but] that is the dumbest damn gimmick I've ever seen. [They] might be nice guys, I cannot get into the Viking Riders for twelve seconds. I just don't buy the gimmick, God, it's just... I don't mean to sound like an old podcast buddy of mine but it's horrible. Does anybody buying a ticket to — has anybody bought a ticket 'Oh the Viking Raiders are gonna be there, let me get my ticket.' They could be the only guys on the card and they ain't gonna sell no tickets. No offense." (23:00-23:48)

Will The Viking Raiders emerge victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Erik and Ivar have held tag team gold in NXT and on Monday Night RAW, but they've never been SmackDown Tag Team Champions before. The Usos, on the other hand, are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history.

The Raiders always put on hard-hitting bouts inside the ring. If they win, it would be a major upset as The Usos have been dominating since they won the titles back in July 2021.

What do you think of Kenny Bolin's comments? Do you agree or disagree with him? Sound off below!

