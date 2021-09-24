"The only reason he's still with the company is that Triple H likes him" – wrestling veteran lambasts former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former OVW manager Kenny Bolin mentioned that Sheamus had a good run in WWE because of his close ties with Triple H.

Bolin made an exclusive appearance on SportsKeeda Wrestling's predictions video for Extreme Rules pay-per-view scheduled for this Sunday from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Bolin stated that he was not very fond of Sheamus. The former OVW manager mentioned that seeing Sheamus on the match card did not excite him. He was of the opinion that Triple H was possibly the biggest reason for Sheamus having a successful run with the WWE. Bolin mentioned that he could not picture Sheamus in an opening match, mid-card, or the main event.

“I got no use for Sheamus. Shameless is what I call him. Shameless that anybody watches his matches. He might be a nice guy, I know Triple H adores him. In my opinion, the only reason he's still with the company is that Triple H likes him, they’re workout buddies and all that stuff. He just don’t sell me any tickets. Not in the dark match, not in the mid-card, not in the opening and certainly not anywhere near the main event.”

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H played a huge role in getting Sheamus over as a heel

Triple H and Sheamus had a vicious match at Extreme Rules 2010. Triple H has often been credited with making Sheamus a legitimate star in the WWE. In the 2010 encounter, Sheamus administered severe punishment on Triple H even before the match started.

The Game still made it to the ring for the match. Sheamus won the bout and proceeded to assault Triple H after the match when The Game was being helped out of the arena.

Do you agree with Kenny Bolin's comments? Did Triple H play a role in Sheamus' success in WWE? Let us know in the comments below

