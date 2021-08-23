Wrestling veteran believes WWE "buried" Bianca Belair at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin isn't a fan of WWE's decision to have Bianca Belair lose the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Belair was originally set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at the pay-per-view. The match was even being promoted during the show but at the last moment, it was canceled. Instead, Belair came out to the ring only to be met by Carmella. The two were ready to face each other for the title, but Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE.

The Man made her way down to the ring and first took Carmella out. She then challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the bout didn't last as long as many might have expected. Lynch pinned Belair after connecting with the Manhandle Slam in just 27 seconds.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam review show, Kenny Bolin ran down the matches that took place on the card. The Starmaker had the following to say about the SmackDown Women's Championship match:

"My God. They just, in my opinion, absolutely buried Bianca and just killed everything they've done with her. I get that The Man probably wasn't physically ready to go for a 23 minute match or anything like that. I get it, so don't put her in that spot yet. Have her come out, let her create . diversion, let her create a distraction. I was highly disappointed with what they did with that," said Kenny Bolin.

You can check out the entire post-SummerSlam review in the video below:

This was Becky Lynch's first WWE appearance in over a year

At WWE WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to successfully defend the RAW Women's Championship. However, a few weeks later, Lynch had to relinquish the title as she announced that she was pregnant.

She gave birth to her daughter Roux in December last year and ever since, fans have been clamoring for The Man to make her return to the company. Their chants were heard as she returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and shocked the world by defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

What did you make of Lynch's win over Belair last night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

