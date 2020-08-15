Kenny Omega looks back on his historic G1 Climax win

Four years ago, on this day, Kenny Omega made history in New Japan Pro Wrestling when he became the first gaijin superstar in the promotion's history to win the prestigious G1 Climax Tournament.

The reigning AEW Tag Team Champion took to Twitter in order to reflect on his historic win from four years ago and also expressed his admiration towards his opponent from that evening, Hirooki Goto.

Kenny Omega praises Hirooki Goto for the G1 Climax 26 match

Kenny Omega and Hirooki Goto put together an instant classic at the G1 Climax 26 final and on the fourth anniversary of Omega's historic win, 'The Best Bout Machine' took to Twitter and reflected on the win.

Not only did Kenny Omega become the first gaijin to win the G1 Climax Tournament but his win also meant that he was the first Bullet Club member to bring the G1 Trophy into the faction, after the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and even Tama Tonga had failed to do so.

4 years ago today:



Kenny Omega won G1 Climax 26 by defeating Hirooki Goto in the final!!



Kenny is the only gaijin to ever win the tournament! Plus he won on his first attempt!#njpw @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/OI7iy4SxtG — Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) August 14, 2020

Looking back on his win over Hirooki Goto from G1 Climax 26, Kenny Omega claimed that he earned a new kind of respect for the long-term CHAOS member that night, after the match. Omega also wrote that Goto usually doesn't get much credit for his performance in the ring can be as good as anyone.

Here is what Kenny Omega tweeted out:

I earned a new kind of respect for Goto after this match. He doesn’t usually get much credit. A motivated Goto can be as good as anyone. https://t.co/ulYRbADL6Y — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 14, 2020

Kenny Omega's on-going run in AEW

Advertisement

Kenny Omega is currently enjoying his run in the AEW Tag Team Division. Compared to his run in NJPW, Omega has now transitioned himself into a tag team wrestler and is also in possession of the AEW Tag Team Titles along with 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Omega and Page, representing The Elite, are former members of Bullet Club and also competed in the G1 Climax, as well. So much so, during their time together in NJPW, Omega and Page were involved in a huge rivalry against one another as part of the Bullet Club Civil War feud between Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.