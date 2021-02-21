"I do see it being a reality"- Kenny Omega opens up on possibly working with WWE and Triple H

Kenny Omega recently commented on Triple H's statement suggesting that WWE is "open for business." The Game suggested that WWE is interested in working with other promotions, and The Cleaner believes that he is telling the truth.

Kenny Omega is an executive vice president and performer in AEW. He is the current AEW World Champion, and he has over 20 years of experience in the professional wrestling business. Omega is renowned for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was once the leader of the infamous Bullet Club.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Kenny Omega discussed the meaning behind Triple H's words that WWE is "open for business." Omega believes that the Cerebral Assassin is being serious when he says that WWE is interested in collaborating with other promotions.

"I think Triple H is still being one of the boys for the better part of his career. I’m sure a big part of how he runs his business and how he looks at WWE, NXT and all those things he has a finger in, I really do think he does it for the sake of fans as well. So when he does say things like he’s open for business, I do think if there is a situation which could maybe eliminate some of the worries and fears from the other people that have a say in making these things happen, I do see it being a reality."

Kenny Omega stories dropping over the next three days:



- Kenny thinks from his chats with Triple H previously that he really would be open for business



- AEW champ Omega Vs NJPW champ Kota Ibushi?



- AEW game update



- Jon Moxley feud creative



- His hopes/plans for the joshis — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 20, 2021

Kenny Omega and AEW currently have a good working relationship with both IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. With this spirit of cooperation, it's fair to wonder whether a partnership with WWE could happen at some point.

Kenny Omega was briefly connected with WWE

Kenny Omega in WWE

In 2005, Kenny Omega was invited to a week-long try out with WWE. The Cleaner was sent to Deep South Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory at the time, for the try out. Omega was offered a developmental contract, which later turned into a full-time DSW contract.

But Omega did not care for his time with DSW. He requested an early release just 10 months after he signed the developmental contract. He later publicly criticized the promoters, Bill DeMott and Jody Hamilton. He was also not the biggest fan of his trainer, Bob Holly.

Kenny Omega in WWE Developmental Territory, Deep South Wrestling, in 2006. pic.twitter.com/TFhwT8Qbqj — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) November 25, 2018

Since his rise to fame with NJPW, WWE has unsuccessfully reportedly tried to sign Omega on a number of occassions. But, if his discussions with Triple H are anything to go by, fans might get to see him wrestle in a WWE ring at some point in the future.