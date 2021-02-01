Kenny Omega reacts to interesting spot from Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble match

At the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Roman Reigns went the absolute distance with Kevin Owens in his quest to retain the WWE Universal Title. In a grueling Last Man Standing Match, The Tribal Chief even ran Owens over with a Golf Cart but eventually got the win via the Guillotine Choke.

It is the Golf Cart spot from Roman Reigns' match that has seemingly caught the attention of the wrestling world. During an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020, Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega ran over Sammy Guevara during a Street Fight, also involving his fellow Inner Circle stablemate Chris Jericho.

Taking to Twitter, several fans claimed that Roman Reigns imitated the same spot as Kenny Omega did from last year. The reigning AEW World Champion responded by giving props to everyone who came up with the idea and executing it perfectly.

Here is what Omega wrote on Twitter:

Guys, I know. They did it well so props to all involved. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2021

In another tweet that was sent out a few minutes later, Kenny Omega also mentioned the WWE stans who tried to trigger him. The AEW World Champion made it clear that wrestling opinions don't seem to bother him, and if anyone wants to have a go at him, they would rather have to take a shot at video games.

Word of advice to all you weird WWE stans. If you’re trying to piss me off, tweet something controversial about a video game I like. I don’t care much about wresting opinions. Those are yours. Have them. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2021

Roman Reigns successfully retained the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Roman Reigns once again defended his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief was initially set to face Adam Pearce at the show until a few weeks ago when Pearce replaced himself with KO.

The former Universal Champion took Reigns to his limits and even handcuffed him at one point where it did seem that Owens could walk out with the title. Credit to Roman Reigns, though, who took out the referee and then got Paul Heyman to release him from the handcuffs, as The Head of the Table went on to secure the victory.

With the win, Roman Reigns will now look forward to the next challenger for his WWE Universal Championship, and it possibly could be Edge, who the Royal Rumble Match.