Kenny Omega recalls his historic 5.5-star match, claims that he had to undergo lip reconstruction afterward

Prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega was a vital part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster and every time The Best Bout Machine took to the squared circle, he lived up to the hype and his nickname.

Being a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Omega has competed in the G1 Climax on a few occasions and the former leader of Bullet Club took to Twitter in order to recall one of his instant classics against Tomohiro Ishii from two years ago.

The G1 Climax 28 saw Kenny Omega once again share the ring against one of his toughest competitors of all time, 'Stone Pitbull' Tomohiro Ishii. Omega, having already beaten Ishii to become the inaugural IWGP United States Champion, fell short in the rematch, as Ishii walked out as the winner, in a bout which was later rated 5.5 stars by The Wrestling Observer.

2 years ago today:



Tomohiro Ishii defeated (then IWGP Heavyweight Champion) Kenny Omega in G1 Climax 28!



A 5.5 star match!#njpw @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/0I5tf806Ds — Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) August 4, 2020

On the second anniversary of that incredible G1 Climax match, Kenny Omega claimed that the bout was undoubtedly one of the most physical matches he's ever been involved in and also added that he spent a total of 1 hour 45 minutes in a local hospital in order to get his lip reconstructed, in the aftermath of the bout. Omega also passed on posting a few gross pictures.

One of the most physical G1 matches I’ve ever been involved in. Spent 1h 45 minutes after the match at the local hospital getting my lip reconstructed. I’d post pictures, but that’s just gross. https://t.co/rntmsOZjcy — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 4, 2020

Kenny Omega's jump from NJPW to AEW

Kenny Omega had quite the historic run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Not only is the Canadian a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion but he is also a former G1 Climax Winner (the first gaijin to do so), a former IWGP US Champion, former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, as well.

Ever since signing with AEW, Omega has made a transition to the tag team division, something he barely did in New Japan Pro Wrestling, up until the point he reunited with Kota Ibushi as The Golden Lovers.

The Cleaner is currently one half of the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions along with his fellow Elite stablemate Adam 'Hangman' Page and the duo will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite in a massive tag team match against The Dark Order.