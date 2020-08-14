Kenny Omega recalls a historic match that had a major effect on his career

Kenny Omega is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, putting in some of the best performances of his career but as a tag team wrestler. However, the reigning AEW Tag Team Champion competed in grueling singles matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling four years prior. Recently, Kenny Omega recalled one of those gruesome matches that changed his career forever.

On this day four years ago, Kenny Omega was still a member of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. He competed in one of his initial matches against archrival Tetsuya Naito in the G1 Climax 26.

4 years ago today:



Kenny Omega defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the B Block in G1 Climax 26!



A 5 star match!#njpw @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/G0nHutY3uq — Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) August 13, 2020

'The Best Bout Machine' won his match against Naito from the G1 Climax 26. This career-defining performance helped Omega win the B Block and secured his place in the final of the tournament.

When he recalled his historic match against the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon, Kenny Omega claimed that he had a really cool story about this particular encounter with Tetsuya Naito. One day would love to tell the story.

Without getting into further details, Omega claimed that his G1 match against Naito had more effect on his NJPW career than some would think,

Here is what Kenny Omega tweeted:

Real cool story about this match that I’d love to tell one day. Long story short, it had much more effect on my NJPW career than some would think. Or know. Or think they know. https://t.co/WkY6fk0ZJC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 13, 2020

Kenny Omega's run in AEW so far

Kenny Omega is currently the one-half of the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions with fellow Elite stablemate, Hangman Page. The pair recently surpassed 200 days with the titles. They have successfully defended the AEW Tag Titles against some of the best tag teams on the roster.

Meanwhile, Omega's G1 Climax 26 win was the first time a gaijin superstar went on to win the entire tournament. Kenny Omega eventually defeated Hirooki Goto to win it all and bring the trophy home to Bullet Club.

The win also earned Kenny Omega his shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He headlined Wrestle Kingdom 11 and cemented his place as one of the greatest foreign superstars' in NJPW history.