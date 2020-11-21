Kenny Omega reveals idea for possible future partnership between WWE and AEW 

The No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Kenny Omega, recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc). During his interview with Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega talked about his idea for WWE and AEW possibly working together in the future.

WWE and AEW have been competing ever since the creation of AEW in January 2019. This has created somewhat of a hostile atmosphere in the wrestling community, where fans of both shows have been split down the middle. Talking about the division that existed between WWE and AEW, Kenny Omega admitted that he felt that a future partnership between the two companies might help everyone more.

Kenny Omega on a partnership between WWE and AEW

Kenny Omega talked about a possible partnership between WWE and AEW. He said that if WWE approached AEW and participate in a talent switch or a tradeoff, then he would support that idea altogether.

Kenny Omega went on to say that more than WWE and AEW, the fans are the ones who came first, and said that wrestlers crossing over between the two brands would help everyone.

"If for some reason, WWE came knocking on our door and said, 'hey, we would love to do a talent switch or tradeoff, or work together on something, I'd be all for it."

"Whatever benefits the wrestling fan must always come first. When you start thinking about fantasy scenarios, if wrestlers crossed over like that, it gets really exciting."

Kenny Omega went on to say that he felt that this was the idea that he thought that professional wrestling, be it WWE and AEW needed. If they could attract more viewers than there were already watching the two shows, he felt that it would help to grow the industry altogether.

"I think this is the kind of shot in the arm that wrestling needs. Will we succeed in attracting more viewers than we already have at the table? We would never know until we tried."

"And even if we are unable to create new fans, it's still a win-win because you're only to going make the current fan happier."

Kenny Omega opened up an idea for a platform where WWE and AEW no longer need to compete with each other. This could easily be something that works out to be an extraordinary idea for WWE.