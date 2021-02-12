Kenny Omega reveals an interesting unknown detail about AJ Styles' historic world title win

Kenny Omega has revealed an interesting detail regarding AJ Styles' win over Hiroshi Tanahashi from six years ago in New Japan Pro Wrestling. As a former NJPW star, Omega was able to share some insider knowledge of what happened after the match.

Kenny Omega and AJ Styles are two of the most well-known wrestlers in the world. Omega is the reigning AEW World Champion, and Styles is a former WWE Champion. Both men have competed all over the world. In a post on his Twitter page, Omega revealed a surprising statistic about Styles' match with Hiroshi Tanahashi.

There were a lot of stitches after this match. A friggen bloodbath — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 11, 2021

In the post, Omega reflected on Styles' win over "The Ace" from The New Beginning in Osaka 2015, and he stated that many stitcwere requiredired after the match. Omega called it a bloodbath to express the brutality of the bout.

On the night the Phenomenal One won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the Good Brothers also won the IWGP Tag Team Championship. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won their respective title matches, too.

AJ Styles is currently chasing another world title in WWE

AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

AJ Styles will challenge for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. There, the two-time WWE Champion will face five other men, including the reigning champion Drew McIntyre. After he failed to win the Royal Rumble Match this year, Styles will aim to win the title at Elimination Chamber so he can enter WrestleMania with the gold around his waist.

Styles unsuccessfully challenged McIntyre for the title at WWE TLC. He has been one of the most impressive stars on RAW since he got drafted to the red brand last year.

You know what this tells me?? @WWE is clamoring, hoping, wishing, praying that I become the #WWEChampion at #WWEChamber. @shanemcmahon and @ScrapDaddyAP may be a wacky pair but they’re delivering what people want!! #WWERaw https://t.co/PCP9wBDXV6 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, his former Bullet Club stablemate, Kenny Omega is currently focusing on his reign as the AEW World Champion. He has reunited with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers, and he's having a remarkable run as one of the company's biggest stars.