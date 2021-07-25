Kenny Omega tactfully sidesteps questions about CM Punk joining AEW over WWE

Former WWE star CM Punk is planning an in-ring return, and reports suggest he is heading to AEW. Kenny Omega was asked to comment on the rumors, but he managed to sidestep them by instead praising the 42-year-old.

Reports this week suggested CM Punk is planning a return to pro-wrestling. Rumors suggest he is heading to All Elite Wrestling and will be making his debut when AEW heads to Chicago.

I’m from the future, here’s the audio of CM Punk’s debut at All Out. pic.twitter.com/Af4I6rrkxp — Bonafide Mark (@TheBonafideMark) July 24, 2021

Kenny Omega was on Wrestling Observer Radio, and Dave Meltzer & Garrett Gonzalez spoke to him about the CM Punk rumors. But the AEW World Champion did not drop a hint about the former WWE star joining.

"CM Punk, a guy who just has again, he probably has a different line of thinking than your current day performer and the average performer, and he has this incredible reputation. He has fans to this day who would follow him to the end of the earth. A very dedicated fanbase. And that fanbase believes that he is the best in the world, and will be the best until the end of time," Kenny Omega said.

"And if you're able to have people like that follow your career so passionately, you probably have something very special about you. And it just goes to show you that the way he presented himself, the way he spoke to his opponents, how he performed in the ring, entrance music, his image - it was all very meticulous, and he was very intelligent about how he went about it," Kenny Omega added.

Former WWE star CM Punk to join AEW?

CM Punk has been away from the pro-wrestling ring for some time, and it seemed like he was never returning. But all that changed this week after Fightful Select reported his interest in making a comeback.

Would you rather see CM Punk show up in #AEW or #WWE? https://t.co/hzOAZveER7 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 22, 2021

While they did not mention AEW as the destination, it was touted as the most likely one for the former WWE Champion. Reports from other sources suggest CM Punk has indeed agreed to join All Elite Wrestling and will be debuting soon.

Along with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan is also reportedly set to jump the ship from WWE and move to AEW this summer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande