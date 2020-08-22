KENTA discusses future showdown with Jon Moxley

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has discussed the possibility of facing Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship in the future.

KENTA, the former Hideo Itami in WWE, admits that he once felt that Jon Moxley was on another level to himself. However, that is no longer the case in the eyes of the master of the GTS.

Despite all of the ongoing issues associated with COVID-19 and travel to Japan, Jon Moxley is still the IWGP United States Champion. New Japan is currently presenting a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship.

The finals of that tournament will see KENTA go up against David Finlay for a future opportunity at Jon Moxley's gold.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, KENTA insisted that he will be the man in New Japan Pro Wrestling who defeats Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship. KENTA also prophesied that he will be the first-ever Japanese IWGP United States Champion:

“I said many times that I’m going to prove that I’m the best pro wrestler in this business. That’s why I’m here. I’ve had ridiculous past feelings here in America, and I want to get rid of that humiliation. That’s why this tournament is a great opportunity for me, I want to get the belt from Moxley. Honestly, a few years ago, Moxley and I were at different levels. But I don't feel like that now.”

’Jon Moxley versus KENTA is a very different prospect. I want to kick his ass'

KENTA speaks out about potentially facing the International Purveyor of Violence in part two of our interview!https://t.co/7B4ZIalv1E#g129 #njpw pic.twitter.com/HEgNj2SsA3 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 4, 2019

Would Jon Moxley be willing to face KENTA?

Continuing with his discussion about a future match against Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship, KENTA suggested that Jon Moxley may have been reluctant to face KENTA in a match a few years ago. However, should KENTA defeat David Finlay, then the current AEW World Champion will have no choice but to face the Bullet Club member:

“Life is funny. I think no one thought Moxley would do a match with me a few years ago. But if I win this tournament, it could come true. This is the best chance. I’ll shut up those who looked down on me. That is one of my motivations.”

The full card is set for a HUGE episode of NJPW STRONG Friday at 103/9c/7p!



KENTA vs David Finlay in the New japan Cup USA finals!



Jay White and Flip Gordon return!



Adrian Quest makes his debut!



All on NJPW World Friday night!https://t.co/cA0XR2mhAd#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/fMJGQta4Va — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2020

Who do you think will be Jon Moxley's future opponent for the IWGP United States Championship? Would you be interested in seeing KENTA vs Jon Moxley?