KENTA: "I’ll always remember the humiliation in America"

Former WWE Superstar and current New Japan Pro Wresting star KENTA has reflected on his tenure with WWE and NXT.

KENTA, then known as Hideo Itami, joined WWE in 2014 and was assigned to their developmental brand NXT. However, despite a promising start to his WWE career, KENTA's run with WWE would be plagued with injuries and time on the shelf.

One particular shoulder injury kept KENTA out on the sidelines for over a year, something which his WWE career could never really recover from. After spending some time on the 205 Live roster, KENTA would request, and be granted, his release from WWE in 2019. KENTA would then move on to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he has since found considerable success.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, KENTA discussed not meeting his goals during his WWE career and what inspires him currently in professional wrestling:

"I’ve felt in my heart that the five years I spent in WWE were the most frustrating days of my life. I’ve talked about this, but I’ll always remember the humiliation in America. Being here reminds me of that regret. And when you’re not good, you tell yourself that. That is what inspires me."

Why is New Japan a better fit for KENTA?

Continuing to discuss his previous run with WWE and NXT, KENTA was asked why New Japan Pro Wrestling is a better fit for , as opposed to WWE. The master of the GTS suggested that the freedom to do what he wants, where he wants is a huge influence:

"It may have been possible [in WWE] to satisfy myself as I was in the “world’s largest organization”. But as a wrestler, I now prioritize what I want to do. I can do what I want and where I want to now."

KENTA will face off against David Finlay in the finals of the tournament to crown the number one contender for the IWGP United States Championship. KENTA reaffirmed that Bullet Club is taking over the tournament and the tournament will be centred around KENTA:

"Bullet Club is taking over the tournament. And there are many young talented wrestlers that will surprise you. New Japan STRONG will be my show. It will be centered around me, so people better keep an eye on it."

