"I've been waiting" - Bullet Club's KENTA reacts after confronting Jon Moxley on NJPW Strong

Tonight at NJPW Strong, KENTA was confronted by the reigning IWGP United States Champion and his future opponent, Jon Moxley. Moxley showed up towards the end of KENTA's six-man tag team match against Lio Rush, TJP, and Fred Rosser.

Following the surprise appearance from The Death Rider, KENTA took to Twitter to convey his reaction. The 2020 New Japan Cup USA winner wrote that he had waited for a long time to meet Moxley inside the ring.

I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.



WE FINALLY MET IN THE RING pic.twitter.com/oF62E7pUcd — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 30, 2021

Moxley came in when KENTA and his Bullet Club stablemates were attacking their opponents following an unexpected defeat. Mox entered the ring, knocked out El Phantasmo, and immediately made a bee-line for KENTA.

'I'll see you in Tokyo one of these days, however we gotta get it done, we'll get it done!'



JON MOXLEY IS HERE!



Watch NOW: https://t.co/Z2SxA9ubaz#njpwSTRONG #njcontender pic.twitter.com/hyJYkPxsdZ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2021

The former AEW World Champion then butted heads with the No. 1 contender to his IWGP US title and dropped him with the Death Rider DDT.

Before leaving the ring, Moxley knelt beside a laid-out KENTA and said that he will see him in Tokyo shortly where he will turn his dreams of becoming the United States Champion into a nightmare.

KENTA vs. Jon Moxley is one of the most anticipated matches

Jon Moxley's much-awaited match against KENTA is set to make waves in the pro wrestling world. Both former WWE Superstars never got the opportunity to meet in the ring during their tenure in Vince McMahon's company, but now they are soon set for an epic clash.

The "Worst Intruder Ever" left WWE on February 22, 2019, and joined NJPW on June 9 at the Dominion 6.9 event by aligning himself with Katsuyori Shibata as a good guy. However, he soon betrayed Shibata and joined the villainous Bullet Club faction as a heel.

Likewise, Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019 after citing frustration with his gimmick as the reason. He then signed with AEW after debuting at the company's Double or Nothing event and appeared at NJPW in the same year.