Bullet Club star KENTA wins the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Power Struggle

At NJPW Power Struggle 2021, KENTA won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The Bullet Club star defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win his second-ever singles championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The last time KENTA won a singles title in New Japan was when he captured the NEVER Openweight Championship. KENTA is also a former winner of the New Japan Cup USA but this arguably remains as his biggest win in NJPW so far.

The former WWE Superstar managed to survive a High Fly Flow through a table, as KENTA would later go on to drill Tanahashi's head into an exposed turnbuckle. He would then hit his signature Go To Sleep finisher to secure the win and capture the IWGP US Heavyweight Title.

Earlier this year, KENTA had also challenged for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship when he faced Jon Moxley at NJPW Strong. On that occasion, the Bullet Club star failed to capture the title from The Death Rider in the US.

Taking to Twitter, the newly crowned IWGP US Heavyweight Champion also commented on his win. KENTA sent out a very short message, as he wrote:

"I did it #AndNew."

KENTA brought an end to Hiroshi Tanahashi's first reign as IWGP US Heavyweight Championship

KENTA's win at Power Struggle means that Hiroshi Tanahashi's reign as IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has come to an end after 84 days. Having beaten Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence in August, The Ace successfully defended the title once against Kota Ibushi. The match was Ibushi's first since returning to action.

With his win at NJPW Power Struggle, it remains to be seen who KENTA's first title challenger will be. The Bullet Club star could potentially enter next year's historic Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title around this shoulder.

