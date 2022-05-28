Kevin Owens to host the KO Show on SmackDown tonight

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will witness Kevin Owens taking the KO Show to the blue brand.

Kevin Owens has claimed to know the truth about Ezekiel, who he believes to be Elias. He has been voicing his frustrations and belief that the latter has been donning a clean-shaved look without a guitar to get the better of the viewers. KO is scheduled to take on the RAW star at the upcoming premium live event Hell in a Cell on June 4th.

Having failed to convince the audience of the red brand, The Prize Fighter is now headed to the blue brand to achieve his goal. However, there has been no announcement as of yet on who will be the special guest on the KO Show tonight.

Kevin Owens hosted his grandest KO Show at WrestleMania 38

The 38-year-old hosted the grandest episode of the KO Show at WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest.

Owens called out the Texas Rattlesnake for a match on an episode of Monday Night RAW prior to the mega event. Stone Cold did not accept his challenge for the match, but promised to face the 38-year-old. Having the former ECW star seated as a guest on his show, Owens used Austin's hometown as a weakness to challenge him again in front of the crowd at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE World Champion could not refuse the fight. This led to a no-holds-barred match between the two superstars at the Show of Shows. The bout saw the Texas Rattlesnake come out of his in-ring retirement after 19 years since battling The Rock in his last match. Austin went on to defeat his opponent, following it up with his iconic beer can celebration.

