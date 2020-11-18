Kevin Dunn reveals the origin of the WWE ThunderDome

During a recent interview with Cynopsis Sports, Kevin Dunn opened up on the WWE ThunderDome and various aspects surrounding production in WWE. One of the things that he talked about was how they came up with the concept of the WWE ThunderDome.

Kevin Dunn talked about when the pandemic first hit and how WWE and Vince McMahon had to come up with an idea to produce their shows without the audience that they are used to.

"In mid-March when sports leagues began to postpone and cancel events, we quickly got to work on a plan to continue delivering in-ring content to fans. We were a few weeks out from WrestleMania, our biggest event of the year, and we ended up going from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay with more than 70,000 fans to a two-night event at our Performance Center via closed set with no one in attendance. We continued to produce Raw and SmackDown from the Performance Center for the next several months. Throughout that time we were constantly tinkering and experimenting with new production techniques and cinematic style matches to bring added excitement to our shows."

Kevin Dunn went on to talk about the process of WWE actually developing the ThunderDome.

"During months of testing and learning and listening to our fans, we were experimenting with new ways to add more energy into our live shows. We looked at what other leagues were doing, but we ultimately wanted to do something that was right for us and right for our fans."

"We knew we had to innovate, think outside the box, and recreate the in-arena atmosphere and interactive experience that is synonymous with WWE events. But do it virtually. Our world-class WWE TV production team had a specific vision, and designed and executed WWE ThunderDome, which launched on August 21, in advance of SummerSlam. A state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras. A true spectacle. To date, nearly 300,000 WWE fans from around the world have registered to be a part of WWE ThunderDome. It’s the hottest ticket around."

The WWE ThunderDome is already set to move from the Amway Center and has found a new home.