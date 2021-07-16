Kevin Durant opens up on comparisons between Brooklyn Nets and nWo

The New World Order (nWo) is one of the most popular factions in the history of pro-wrestling. The formation of the group in 1996 sent shockwaves throughout the industry and turned the tide of Monday Night wars in WCW's favor.

NBA star and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant recently appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated and opened up on many topics. Durant was asked if him forming a superteam alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden was similar to nWo, more so because of the Brooklyn Nets sporting black and white jerseys.

The Brooklyn Nets star said he was a fan of the group as a kid and appreciated what the faction brought into the entertainment space. However, Durant downplayed the comparisons between the nWo and his team.

“I definitely appreciate the group and what they brought to the entertainment space. I was a huge fan as a kid. I don’t (think we’re the same)," said Durant.

He was also asked if he felt like he was leading the nWo in his league as generally the superteams are portrayed as villains.

“It kind of looks that way, right?” Durant admitted. “Our team wears all black and we kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like as much. It can seem that way, but I don’t think we take on that mentality. I think we come in and operate at a pretty smooth, easy, reserved level. We’re just very high-skilled guys, but I guess [from] the outside perception, it can seem that way. But for us, we just really enjoy to play every day.”

nWo recently celebrated their 25th anniversary

The nWo was formed by Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan in 1996 following The Hulkster's incredible heel turn on Randy Savage. WWE and its fans recently celebrated nWo week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the formation of the group.

