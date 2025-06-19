Kevin Nash, at 288 lbs, is looking JACKED in new photo

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash regularly hits the gym and is in insanely good shape at 65 years old. The former WWE Champion recently posted a photo on his Instagram handle in which he showed off his ripped physique.
It has been a long time since Nash bid goodbye to pro wrestling as an active competitor. He currently runs a podcast called Kliq This, where he comments on the current angles and storylines in pro wrestling.
Kevin Nash also never forgets to take time out of his schedule to work out at the gym, ensuring he stays in great shape. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram account, sharing his current body weight, 288 lbs.
Check it out below:
"Back completed, fuller today 288 after the workout. Increase in carbs,citrulline,creatine and sea salt. Consuming BCAA thur out workout. None of this is possible without the solid science of @bioxcellerator. This last visit completely relieved shoulder and low back herniation. No price is at question with these results."
What did Kevin Nash hear from Triple H regarding the R-Truth situation?
Nash is close friends with WWE CCO Triple H. The Game recently received massive backlash from fans after claiming R-Truth's WWE release was a work. Truth and his son later refuted Triple H's claims. Here's what Nash said about it on his Kliq This podcast:
“Paul [Triple H] told me not to get involved in this. So I don’t want to ruin the story for anybody. So just hope…just enjoy the show. That’s what Paul said.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]
Nash keeps up with the weekly WWE product and regularly shares his criticisms of it. He also occasionally talks about Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. His podcast Kliq This has gained a massive fanbase since its inception and currently boasts around 181,000 subscribers on YouTube.