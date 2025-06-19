Kevin Nash, at 288 lbs, is looking JACKED in new photo

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash regularly hits the gym and is in insanely good shape at 65 years old. The former WWE Champion recently posted a photo on his Instagram handle in which he showed off his ripped physique.

Ad

It has been a long time since Nash bid goodbye to pro wrestling as an active competitor. He currently runs a podcast called Kliq This, where he comments on the current angles and storylines in pro wrestling.

Kevin Nash also never forgets to take time out of his schedule to work out at the gym, ensuring he stays in great shape. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram account, sharing his current body weight, 288 lbs.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

"Back completed, fuller today 288 after the workout. Increase in carbs,citrulline,creatine and sea salt. Consuming BCAA thur out workout. None of this is possible without the solid science of @bioxcellerator. This last visit completely relieved shoulder and low back herniation. No price is at question with these results."

Ad

What did Kevin Nash hear from Triple H regarding the R-Truth situation?

Nash is close friends with WWE CCO Triple H. The Game recently received massive backlash from fans after claiming R-Truth's WWE release was a work. Truth and his son later refuted Triple H's claims. Here's what Nash said about it on his Kliq This podcast:

“Paul [Triple H] told me not to get involved in this. So I don’t want to ruin the story for anybody. So just hope…just enjoy the show. That’s what Paul said.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Nash keeps up with the weekly WWE product and regularly shares his criticisms of it. He also occasionally talks about Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. His podcast Kliq This has gained a massive fanbase since its inception and currently boasts around 181,000 subscribers on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More