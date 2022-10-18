WWE Hall of Famer on a big thing Triple H is doing differently than Vince McMahon

Triple H is doing things differently than his father-in-law as the shift behind the scenes in WWE continues.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in July, which resulted in Triple H taking over as head of creative for the company. In doing so, several aspects of the company have changed in the process.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This! podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that one of the things that Triple H is doing differently is commentary. He stated that The Game isn't constantly screaming in the commentator's ears like Vince McMahon used to do:

“Commentating is one of the things that allows you to create and then push your vision," Kevin Nash said." So Paul may know where the story is going and not necessarily the commentators, or Paul may see something that transpires in that segment that needs to be addressed because he’s going to go somewhere with it. But he’s not going to sit there and tell them play-by-play what they need to say like Vince was doing which was making people insane, from what I’ve heard.”

Kevin Nash thought that Triple H would spoof Vince McMahon last week on WWE RAW

WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X last week on Monday Night RAW.

While Triple H was involved with the crew in the opening segment, Nash believed that Hunter would end up doing several spots throughout the show. One possibility included spoofing Vince McMahon in the process. But it was clear that Hunter had other plans:

“I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show," Kevin Nash admitted. "I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Kevin Nash's comments? Do you think Triple has done a good job managing his responsibilities backstage at WWE so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Would you have liked to see more from D-Generation X on WWE RAW last week? Yes No 8 votes