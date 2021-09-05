Kevin Nash had to calm 'overwhelmed' superstar down at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Omos recently revealed that Kevin Nash helped him calm down at WrestleMania 37. He made his in-ring debut at the event in a Tag Team title match.

The 7 ft. 3 in. RAW Superstar teamed up with AJ Styles to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at the mega event. Omos had previously appeared on various occasions inside the WWE ThunderDome. But facing a large crowd at WrestleMania was an entirely new experience for him.

WWE legend Kevin Nash noticed Omos backstage and proceeded to calm him down:

“I went to college in Tampa, I went to USF. Going back there, performing on the stage, the first time I came out, the first time the superstars came out, I was so overwhelmed with emotions that Kevin Nash saw me in the hallway and had to bring me down to earth. My emotions were so [motions upward] up here. Because I had never felt anything like that. When I got brought up, it was the ThunderDome, which was fine there. I got used to it. I didn’t know the experience of being on T.V. and doing live shows," said Omos. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Kevin Nash knows how to perform in front of large crowds

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has done it all in the pro-wrestling world. He was one of the biggest superstars during the 90s.

Nash will forever be remembered as one of the original three members of the nWo. Additionally, Nash is also a former WWE Champion, experienced with handling big crowds.

Omos is one of the most dominant entities in WWE now. But that doesn't stop him from being overwhelmed at the idea of debuting at WrestleMania. A quick conversation with someone like Kevin Nash was exactly what he needed at that moment.

Omos and AJ Styles ended up defeating The New Day to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Omos will definitely not forget his debut and subsequent 'WrestleMania moment' anytime soon.

