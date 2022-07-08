"My life changed forever" - Kevin Nash comments on the 26-year anniversary of the New World Order

Kevin Nash sent out a tweet to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the New World Order's formation.

On July 7, 1996 at WCW Bash at the Beach, Hulk Hogan delivered a leg drop on Randy Savage to formally announce the nWo. He turned heel and allied himself with The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) to form the group. It was a huge success, and many people consider them to be one of the greatest factions in the history of the industry.

The group changed the landscape of the entire wrestling business and the lives of all three founding members. They helped WCW beat WWE during Monday Night Wars at a time when professional wrestling was at its peak.

Kevin Nash recently took to Twitter to wish the nWo a happy 26th birthday and included a throwback photo of himself, Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

"26 years ago my life changed forever. Happy 26th Birthday NWO." - he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash 26 years ago my life changed forever. Happy 26th Birthday NWO. 26 years ago my life changed forever. Happy 26th Birthday NWO. https://t.co/SY3QTrOLuL

Kevin Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as part the nWo in 2020

Big Daddy Cool, along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman (X-Pac) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as members of the New World Order. Some of the most prominent names to be a member of the nWo include Bret Hart, Macho Man Randy Savage, Sting, Big Show and Dusty Rhodes.

At WrestleMania 31, Nash, Hogan and Hall made a surprise appearance sporting the classic black and white to help their former rival Sting fend off D-Generation X during his match against Triple H. The nWo will undoubtedly go down as one of the most important groups in wrestling history.

