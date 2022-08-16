"They should have never took him away from AJ" - Kevin Nash criticizes the booking of Omos in recent months on WWE RAW

Kevin Nash isn't a big fan of the way WWE has booked Omos in 2022.

Big Sexy has said a lot of positive things about Omos since working with him at the WWE Performance Center. Nash believes the company has a future star in The Nigerian Giant but isn't thrilled about what they've been doing with him as of late.

On the latest episode of Kliq This: The Kevin Nash podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized the recent booking of Omos on Monday Night RAW. He stated he believes they should have never taken him away from his pairing with AJ Styles:

"Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one broadcast and don’t even announce who these two guys are," Kevin Nash said. "It really doesn’t f**king matter because this match doesn’t f**king matter because we know what the outcome is. I don’t think that helps. They should have never took him away from AJ [Styles]. But they turned AJ baby[face]."

Kevin Nash says he learned so much while being Shawn Michaels' bodyguard

Nash revealed that while he played the role of Shawn Michaels' bodyguard in WWE that he learned a lot from that role. He also seemed to believe Omos could have learned a lot of the same things by continuing his work with AJ Styles:

"That’s where you learn so much, I learned so much being Shawn’s bodyguard," Kevin Nash continued. "He’s a different animal too man, he’s a legitimate 7'2" probably. He’s just different. Our philosophy in the car was the only way you can get over is chicks gotta wanna f**k you and guys gotta wanna be you. So if they made him like a, instead of a giant, they made him like his family was incredibly rich and mineral rights. You know, because he’s articulate. You know, like I said he’s out there going like ‘Ahhhhh’. It’s like, I don’t know." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Nash's comments? Do you think it was a mistake for them to separate Omos from AJ Styles when they did? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

