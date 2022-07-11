Kevin Nash dubs former WWE Champion his "favorite current active guy"

While Kevin Nash, in his accord, might not be an avid viewer of WWE RAW, he does, from time to time, tune in to watch some of his favorites. Nash recently shared his thoughts on the current WWE product, stating that Randy Orton is his favorite active wrestler.

Nash and Orton have shared the ring in the past. The Legend Killer was a part of Nash's last match with WWE at the end of his full-time run with the company. At Elimination Chamber 2003, Nash faced Triple H, Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton in an Elimination Chamber Match. Big Daddy Cool was the first one eliminated. He went on to wrestle in TNA a year later.

In the first episode of his new podcast on AdFreeShows titled Kliq This, Nash commented on the current state of RAW:

"I watched Cena coming back. I watched the 20-year deal with Cena. It was crazy because I know that when he walked in the back, he knew about as many people as I did. I mean I was just like [I know] Ziggler, Miz and Rey and that's it. Plus Orton certainly. What I usually do is I'll tape it and I'll watch the guys that I like to watch. I'll watch those segments. Orton is like my favorite current active guy right now. So I watch [his segments]."

Kevin Nash last competed in WWE in 2014

Following the end of his full-time run with WWE in 2003, Nash jumped over to TNA, where he had a memorable time. However, he returned to WWE in 2011 to work an angle involving CM Punk and Triple H. The Hall of Famer made multiple appearances and even had a pay-per-view match against Triple H at TLC 2011.

Nash's last WWE in-ring appearance saw him enter the 2014 Royal Rumble match, which Batista eventually won. Nonetheless, Big Daddy Cool makes sporadic appearances and occasionally shows up on WWE TV.

With Orton being one of the most experienced and talented members of the WWE roster, it isn't surprising that he is Nash's favorite current wrestler. It would've been a treat to see them go at it in the ring during their prime.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit AdFreeShows.com's Kliq This.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far