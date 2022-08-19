"I thought that was f***ed up" - Kevin Nash is not a fan of one thing WWE recently did to Triple H

Kevin Nash has condemned WWE's decision to "dismantle" everything Triple H built in NXT during this week's episode of his podcast.

Triple H took a step back from his WWE duties in 2021 after suffering a severe cardiac event. During his absence, NXT underwent a massive revamp as the new presentation featured colorful characters and emphasized pushing younger wrestlers. Several talents were also unfortunately released as part of the process.

While Kevin Nash praised Triple H's ability to groom promising wrestlers, the Hall of Famer hated seeing the promotion undo all of The Game's work in the developmental department.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Nash noted how many NXT stars had been unnecessarily repackaged on the main roster despite being successful acts in NXT. Big Daddy Cool didn't mince his words while criticizing WWE for destroying Triple H's NXT:

"Look at the guys; you know the people that he has kind of hand-picked and pushed up on the WWE product," said Kevin Nash. "And on RAW, every time one of them went up there, it was just like, 'how quickly can we dismantle what got him over and f*** this dude up?' Like, I just, you know, it was almost like when he got sick, when he had the heart episode, they couldn't f***ing get down there and dismantle what he had built in NXT quick enough. I thought that was f***ed up, man." [1:19:49 - 1:20:33]

WWE NXT could revert to Triple H's vision of the brand in the near future

The landscape in WWE is changing with each passing week since Vince McMahon announced his retirement. Triple H has taken over as head of creative on RAW and SmackDown, and based on early fan reactions, The Cerebral Assassin's decisions have already positively impacted the product.

While Triple H reshapes the main roster in the time to follow, fans also expect him to focus on getting NXT back to its former glory.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman The NXT brands are merging and the All Out weekend Peacock special will essentially be the NXT 2.0 series finale. After that show a number of wrestlers will be called up for the draft and the remaining ones will be repurposed for what will basically be NXT 3.0. The NXT brands are merging and the All Out weekend Peacock special will essentially be the NXT 2.0 series finale. After that show a number of wrestlers will be called up for the draft and the remaining ones will be repurposed for what will basically be NXT 3.0.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NXT 2.0 will gradually revert to Triple H's version as they will once again look to work with all kinds of talent. Longtime viewers of NXT have a lot to look forward to as Triple H works to right the perceived wrongs of the former regime.

