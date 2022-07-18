WWE legend Kevin Nash details the one key trait that wrestling stars of today lack

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on how today's wrestlers differ from his generation in the 1990s.

During his active career, the former WWE Champion was known for his brutal wrestling style and intimidating physical stature. He is also one of the founding members of the New World Order.

Speaking on his podcast, Kliq This, Nash stated that while today's wrestlers are athletic, they don't appear daunting on television.

"The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat,” Nash said. “There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f**k.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f*****g punch." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Kevin Nash wants both AEW and WWE stars to change their style of performing

Television time for WWE and AEW is limited, with only a couple of weekly shows on offer. Hence, both companies seemingly attempt to showcase as much action as possible in a short duration.

Continuing the conversation on Kliq This, the 5-time WCW Champion said that modern-day performers should slow down the in-ring action and emphasize on selling moves.

"I think what it is is just the work style has changed where it’s a spot fest,” Nash said. “To me, it almost feels — when I watch I match, I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f*****g fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f**k down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells s**t." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Nash was highly successful during his storied career and was known for his methodical wrestling style. It will be interesting to see if his recent suggestions lead to a change in the near future.

