WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash breaks silence on photo with Amber Heard

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently broke his silence on the infamous photo with Hollywood star Amber Heard.

WWE legend Kevin Nash was dragged into the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case earlier this year after an old picture featuring himself and Heard resurfaced on the web.

For those unaware, Nash and Heard co-starred in a movie entitled Magic Mike XXL in 2015. The co-stars posed for a few pictures together around that time.

On the latest edition of Kliq THIS podcast, Nash broke his silence about the picture in question. When asked whether Amber took any other pictures that night, Nash joked that he told her "she couldn't."

Nash was then asked if he received any kind of professional backlash over the picture, and he made it clear that he didn't. He added that he took a picture with Jada Pinkett Smith, who also starred in the movie.

Diesel also stated that neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard reached out to him after the defamation trial.

You can check out Nash's full comments in the clip embedded below:

Kevin Nash had nothing but praise for Amber Heard back in 2018

The WWE Hall of Famer seemingly became good friends with Amber Heard while filming Magic Mike XXL.

In 2018, Nash shared the picture with Heard from the wrap party on his official Twitter profile. He wrote a heartfelt message to his co-star in the caption of his tweet:

"@realamberheard hope you're well. Miss your pure soul. Honestly one of the most authentic people I've meet [sic]. Hope you're doing well."

Nash is arguably one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and a former WWE Champion.

Diesel gained a massive popularity in the mid-90s when he formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. The faction aided WCW in putting WWE down in the Monday Night War ratings battle for 83 straight weeks.

